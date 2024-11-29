ZCCM-IH has announced that its majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation, has appointed Anthony Chilengi as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective November 21, 2024. ZCCM-IH says Chilengi is a seasoned human resource management expert, currently serving as the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. In a statement, Friday, ZCCM-IH Company Secretary Charles Mjumphi stated that the Board was confident that Chilengi would contribute to the success of the company’s operations. “In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (LuSE Rules), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), appointed Mr Anthony Chilengi as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 21st November...



