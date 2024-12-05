Immigration Director General Japhet Lishomwa making his remarks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Department of Immigration has announced a reduction in transit permit fees for international truck drivers to K4,500 for first-time applications and K5,625 for renewals, effective December 3, 2024. Previously, first-time applications were costing K12,000, while renewals K15,000. In a statement, Wednesday, Immigration Department Director General Japhet Lishomwa explained that the transit permit was a statutory permit under the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 introduced in 2010 to cater for international truck drivers. “The Transit Permit is a Statutory Permit under the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 introduced in 2010 to cater for international truck drivers. The transit permit is issued at a fee. In 2019 the fee for the transit permit was increased...