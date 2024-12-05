THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has impounded an Armaguard vehicle used for smuggling boxes of cigarettes from Kazungula into Livingstone before transportation to Lusaka. And the authority has since warned individuals, companies and any other entities involved in or abetting smuggling and tax evasion that they would be prosecuted. In a statement, Wednesday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala disclosed that the authority had intensified its surveillance and enforcement activities to ensure government revenue was not lost. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has warned that individuals, companies and any other entities involved in or abetting smuggling and tax evasion will be prosecuted under the provisions of the law. This comes after ZRA impounded an Armaguard vehicle used for...



