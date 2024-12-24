GOVERNMENT says it has completed input distribution for both Urea and Compound D fertilisers under the Direct Input Supply (DIS) model. In an interview, Friday, Ministry of Agriculture acting Director Agribusiness and Marketing Nicholas Mainza also disclosed that input distribution under the e-voucher model was currently sitting at 98.4 per cent. “For Direct Input Supply methodology, we are 100 percent. Urea, D Compound, seed, we are all 100 percent. Then there are these districts which are under, which you may call e-voucher, under e-voucher, even if I am not looking at my table this morning, you will find that we are almost 100 percent, we are somewhere like 98.4 I think as of yesterday. That gap to reach 100 percent...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here