FORMER NAPSA Director General, Aubrey Chibumba, says the revision in the NAPSA maximum monthly deductible employee’s contribution will help increase individuals’ future benefits, as well as enable those that earn less qualify for a minimum benefit. On Tuesday, NAPSA announced that the maximum monthly deductible employee’s contribution amount for the year 2025 had been revised to K1,708.20 and correspondingly, the maximum monthly payable employee and employer statutory contribution amount had moved to ZMW3,416.40. “The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) wishes to advise that the maximum monthly deductible employee’s contribution amount for the year 2025 has been revised to ZMW1,708.20 and correspondingly, the maximum monthly payable employee and employer statutory contribution amount has moved to ZMW3,416.40. The above adjustment follows changes...



