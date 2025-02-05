ZESCO says given its current generating capacity and ability to secure imports, each residential area will now receive at least four hours of electricity daily. In a Power Supply Update, Wednesday, Zesco stated that as part of its commitment to transparent stakeholder engagement, it would be publishing power rationing schedules effective February 2025. Zesco was, however, quick to mention that it could not guarantee that supply would always follow the schedule as published due to factors beyond its control. “In our commitment to transparent stakeholder engagement, Zesco Limited will publish power rationing schedules effective February 2025. Given the corporation’s current generating capacity and ability to secure imports, each residential area will receive at least four hours of electricity daily. Load...



