ZAMBIA Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) general secretary Msiska Chingati has sued Barclays Bank Zambia and ABSA Bank Zambia, seeking a declaration that the unilateral and non-consensual transfer of unionised employees of Barclays Bank to the new entity, ABSA Bank, is unlawful, null and void. Chingati also wants a declaration that the so-called name change from Barclays Bank Zambia to ABSA Bank Zambia is a sham intended to mask the real nature of the corporate transaction, being a transfer of the business undertaking from Barclays Bank Zambia...



