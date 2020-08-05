LAWYERS representing Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in a case where he is charged with being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime yesterday asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to discharge the accused if the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is not ready to prosecute him. But Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has ordered that trial in the matter starts today. This was after a prosecutor from the ACC, Daniel Ngwirwa, asked for an adjournment when the case came up for commencement of trial, Tuesday, saying the prosecution...
