Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has been joined as an interested party to a matter in which Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that the authority vested in the President to prescribe the emolument of the Judges is ultra vires Articles 122(3) and 123 (1) of the Constitution.. According to a consent order by joinder of parties filed in the Constitutional Court and signed by Justice Martin Musaluke, it was directed that LAZ be joined to the proceedings as an interested party. “By consent...