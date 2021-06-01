LUMEZI independent aspiring member of parliament Munir Zulu has insisted that PF aspirant Pilila Mwanza’s American high school diploma is not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate as it does not have the courses required in Zambia. Zulu has argued that the purported high school equivalency diploma produced by Mwanza shows she does not qualify to stand as member of parliament as the said document is not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate and does not have any transcript attached to it. This is a matter in which Zulu has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.