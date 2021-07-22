THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant five Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) a conservatory order preventing the prosecution of people under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act pending determination of their petition. Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Lombe dismissed the application for a conservatory order as Article 28 of the Constitution does not provide for interim orders. In this matter, five NGOs have petitioned the Lusaka High Court for a declaration that various provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act were unconstitutional and needed to be struck...
Menu