THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has amended the charge in which PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi and six others were charged with possession of psychotropic substances to trafficking, among other charges. The court has also granted Lameck Mundisha and 20 others, who are charged with possession of offensive weapons, K10,000 bail each in their own recognisance and two sureties in the sum of K20,000 in their own recognisance. In this matter, the 28 are facing drug-related offences, being in possession of offensive weapons, among other charges. In count one, two and three,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.