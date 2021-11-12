THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 35-year-old woman to seven years imprisonment for causing the death of her two-month-old baby by acute alcohol intoxication. In this matter, Lillian Banda was charged with one count of manslaughter contrary to the laws of Zambia. When the matter came up for plea, Banda pleaded guilty to the charge. Facts before court are that on April 12, 2021, around 21:50 hours in Ndola, the accused went to report at Kaloko police post that her husband had sat on their child, leading to the…...



