THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a security guard and a businesswoman to three years imprisonment for breaking into a Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) warehouse and stealing various medical supplies worth over K66,000. In this case, Simon Phiri 21, a security guard; Gabriel Siame, 52, also a security guard; and Gladys Phiri, 49, a businesswoman, were accused of breaking into a building and committing a felony. It was alleged that on November 12, 2021, the three jointly and whilst acting together, with intent to steal, did break…...
