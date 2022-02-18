HIGH Court judge Sunday Nkonde has dragged the State to court over the Judicial Complaint Commission’s decision to proceed to reopen a complaint lodged against him by Post Newspaper proprietor Dr Fred M’membe in 2017, disregarding the ruling by Lusaka High Court judge in charge Gertrude Chawatama. Judge Nkonde, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, is seeking a declaration that JCC’s action to hear the complaint after judge Chawatama’s ruling under Cause No. 2018/HP/2011 is inconsistent with the provisions of Article 8(a) and (c) of the Constitution…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.