FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Constitutional Court to set aside the Ndola High Court’s decision to nullify his Kabushi parliamentary seat. Lusambo has asked the court to instead uphold his election as Kabushi PF member of parliament as declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ). But UPND losing candidate Bernard Kanengo has insisted that the High Court was on firm ground when it nullified Lusambo’s seat. Lusaka High Court Judge Edward Musona, sitting in Ndola, nullified Lusambo’s election as Kabushi MP in November last…...



