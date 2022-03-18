FORMER director general in the Office of the President (Special Division) Xavier Chungu has insisted that he is the bonafide owner of several properties and bank accounts seized from him by the State between 2002 and 2009, and as such, they should be given back to him. Chungu has submitted that his properties and bank account with US$150,000 were seized/forfeited to the State upon mere suspicion and without according him an opportunity to be heard, an action which he argues was illegal. In this matter, Chungu has sued the state…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.