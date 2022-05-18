Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe speaks to journalists shortly after being acquitted of the offence of seditious practices on August 31, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA lawyer Martha Mushipe has asked the Lusaka High Court for permission to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence against the State in a case in which she is demanding compensation of K 1.5 million for pain and suffering caused by her alleged false imprisonment that occurred in 2016. In this matter, Mushipe cited the Attorney General as the respondent. She stated in an affidavit in support of ex parte summons for leave to enter judgment in default of appearance and defence filed on May 13, 2022, that…...