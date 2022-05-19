Noel Nkoma makes his contribution during the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) board chairperson Noel Nkoma has sued Investrust Bank PLC in the Lusaka High Court over its failure to return a certificate of title given to the bank as security when he obtained a loan. Nkoma argues that he has fully paid back the loan with the bank but the certificate of title for his Olympia property has still not been returned. He is now demanding the delivery of the certificate of title relating to Stand No.6810 Olympia Lusaka; and alternatively, an order for Investrust Bank…...