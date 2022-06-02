THREE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) employees, Judiciary employee Precious Nkunika, and her 51-year-old mother have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied stealing a baby. In this matter, Nkunika, 28, a stores officer at the Judiciary; Emilly Hall, 37; Rebecca Mkandawire, 42, a maid at UTH; Nelly Kasalo, 41, a nutrition demonstrator at UTH, and Grace Siska, all of Lusaka, are charged with one count of child stealing. It is alleged that the five on May 7, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.