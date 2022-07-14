DEPUTY Chief Justice Michael Musonda says Zambia looks forward to joining other nations on the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in order to champion and properly promote the rights of citizens. And African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights president Justice Amani Aboud says the court’s visit was to talk about Zambia’s way forward on ratifying the protocol to the African Charter on human and people’s rights. Speaking when the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights delegation paid a courtesy call on him, Wednesday, Justice Musonda said…...



