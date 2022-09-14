GEARS Initiative has sued the State and ECZ, seeking a determination of whether under Article 52(6) of the Constitution and section 31(2) of the Electoral Process Act No.32 of 2016, the commission is obligated to cancel the election and call for fresh nominations when an independent candidate withdraws. The organisation also wants the Constitutional Court to determine whether Article 52 (6) of the Constitution is applicable where an independent candidate in a parliamentary election withdraws his or her candidature after the close of nominations and before the election date. GEARS Initiative has cited the Attorney General and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as first and second respondents, respectively. According to an affidavit in support of originating summons, GEARS executive…...



