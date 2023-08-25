Former ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu with his vice Dr Emily Sikazwe during the presidential filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Constitutional Court has ruled that President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision not to renew former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe’s contract was within the law. The court has, therefore, declined to grant Sikazwe an order that the President’s decision to prematurely terminate her employment as vice-chairperson of the ECZ was null and void. The ConCourt has further ruled that President Hichilema did not terminate Sikazwe’s contract as she alleged but simply did not renew it after it expired. This is a matter in which Sikazwe petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that President Hichilema’s decision to terminate her contract was null and void and devoid of merit. Sikazwe, who cited the Attorney General as the respondent in…...