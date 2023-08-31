THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has extended the return of a warrant of arrest issued against former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu to September 22, 2023. This was after Zulu’s sureties informed the court yesterday that they have made progress in terms of ensuring that he is apprehended as they have been communicating with him. The sureties informed Magistrate Silvia Munyinya that they had been in communication with Zulu on four occasions since the last adjournment and there was a sign of progress. In June this year, Magistrate Munyinya issued a bench warrant against Zulu for missing court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.