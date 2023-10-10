THE Attorney General has agreed to pay K500,000 settlement to four Lusaka men who sued former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu and others for allegedly beating and kidnapping them. The Attorney General has agreed to pay the quartet K350,000 as full and final settlement of all their claims for damages against the state as well as legal costs amounting to K150,000. This is according to a consent judgement entered between the state, through the Attorney General’s chambers and the four plaintiffs: Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti and Mason Mweemba. The consent judgement has been endorsed by Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Kafunda. “By consent of the parties, and in full settlement of the plaintiffs’ claims against the…...



