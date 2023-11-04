Lusaka High Court judge Situmbeko Chocho has stayed proceedings in a matter in which former leader of opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile sought an injunction restraining Miles Sampa and Morgan Ng’ona from carrying themselves out as president and Secretary General of PF. Justice Chocho halted the proceedings yesterday pending the determination of a matter in which PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda sued Sampa over the October 24 convention. She noted that the facts surrounding the two matters are similar. In this matter, Mundubile sued Nakacinda, Sampa, Ng’ona and the Registrar of Societies seeking a declaration that Nakacinda is the duly appointed PF Secretary General. Mundubile wants the Lusaka High Court to declare Ng’ona’s appointment as party Secretary General null…...



