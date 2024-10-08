THE Constitutional Court has set December 10, 2024, as date for judgement in former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case. Meanwhile, Constitutional Court president Professor Margret Munalula yesterday allowed constitutional lawyer John Sangwa to excuse himself from the proceedings after denying him permission to make oral submissions to supplement his brief. In this matter, Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that Lungu is not eligible to contest any future presidential elections. Chizombe, who has also cited ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents, further wants the court to declare that Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 general elections was unconstitutional. When the main matter came up for hearing before Constitutional Court Judges Professor Munalula, Arnold Shilimi, Martin...



