THE Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba’s petition challenging President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to suspend three Constitutional Court judges. Commission acting Secretary, Brian Gombwa, has told the court that Sinkamba does not have enough interest to bring the matter to court. Gombwa also told the court that the Commission recommended the suspension of the three judges to pave way for investigations and disciplinary proceedings. In this matter, Sinkamba has dragged the JCC to the ConCourt seeking an interim order to stay President Hakainde Hichilema’s suspension of three judges. Sinkamba, who has also cited the Attorney General as the second respondent, wants a declaration that the decision by the JCC to...



