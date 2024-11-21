Wadhat Hussain shortly after being sentencedby the Lusaka Magistrates' Court to six months imprisonment for giving false information to public officers - Picture by Taonga Tembo

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a Pakistani national to six months imprisonment with hard labour, and fined him K450 for giving false information to public officers. In this matter, Wadhat Hussain was facing charges of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and giving false information to public officers. Particulars of the offence in count one alleged that Hussain, between January 1, 2020, and January 27, 2024, in Lusaka, Hussain possessed various motor vehicles, including a grey Toyota Fortuner, a white Toyota Hilux, a black Range Rover, among others, all reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In count two, Hussain was accused of giving false information to a public officer, contravening Section 125...