FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says it is important for people to understand that not all ex-footballers make good coaches.

Speaking in an interview, Monday, Nyirenda said it was important for the public and current footballers to understand that not all best mathematicians make good teachers.

Nyirenda said becoming a high-level coach is a satisfaction that every coach desires to achieve but cautioned current footballers to be wary of the challenges coaches face in achieving results.

“It is always a dream of most players to become coaches when they hang up their soccer boots but it is that transition that is not easy. What am trying to say is that not all ex- footballers make good coaches. As I always say, not all best mathematicians make good teachers of Mathematics,” Nyirenda said.

He said learning from the best coaches in the world also plays a big role in the development of every coach, adding that resilience is key.

“One needs total resilience as that keeps one moving. With no qualms, coaching is not only reserved for former footballers but many ex-footballers go on to become football doyens after the conclusion of their playing careers,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs player.

“Sometimes as coaches we feel discouraged and down, with no one else to uplift our morale despite being blessed with immense talent. There are so many hindrances and negative things every coach goes through. I have had a fair share of that. There are some battles in all areas especially when you are a straight and principled coach.”

Nyirenda said he was in the process of writing a book which will be football based and will tackle issues affecting coaches and players both on and off the pitch.

The former Baroka FC coach who is now in Mozambique at Ferroviario Da Beira happens to be a writer and has written a book called ‘’It is all about time’’.

Meanwhile Nyirenda urged ex-footballers to take up coaching courses that are being offered by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and beyond boarders.

He said modern football was so demanding hence the need for coaches equip themselves with modern rules and coaching badges.

“Modern football keeps changing and it’s important that as coaches we equip ourselves with modern knowledge and tactics about the game. We must be willing to learn from the best coaches if we want to be the best in the game,” said Nyirenda.