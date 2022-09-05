NATIONAL team boxing coach Wisdom Mudenda has named a strong 15 -member squad ahead of the All Africa boxing Championships set for Mozambique later this month.

Commonwealth silver and bronze medalists Stephen Zimba and Patrick Chinyemba lead the team comprising of nine males and six females set to represent the country.

Among the notable boxers include Commonwealth participants Felistus Nkandu, Margret Tembo, Juliana Kasonka and Ben Banda.

Others are Nene Maonga, Mwengo Mwale, Andrew Chilata, Emmanuel Katema, Shaft Mwandwe, Jack Mwale, Mary Mhango, Elizabeth Phiri and Hildah Ng’andwe.

Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Mudenda said he was confident the selected boxers would make the country proud by winning medals at the Games.

He said hard work and commitment is what he demands from the team.

“We picked the final 15 boxers that will represent the country at the All Africa boxing Championships is Mozambique. We know that these games act as qualifiers for the All Africa Games set for Ghana next year and we are hoping that boxers make use of the opportunity. We are doing everything to ensure the boxers are ready to fly our flag high,” said Mudenda.

Initially, Zambia was to be represented by eight boxers but the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) increased the slots to enable a good number of boxers gain international exposure.

ZBF president Dan Chiteule said the federation was working tirelessly to ensure that the boxers travelled for the championships.

“As things stand, I can safely say everything is in place and the boxers will travel. We are grateful to government and our other partners for coming on board to ensure that we expose our boxers. We are confident the boxers selected will deliver medals for mother Zambia,” said Chiteule.

Zimba, Chinyemba, Tembo and Nkandu are expected to be flag bearers and with the experience gained from the Commonwealth Games, the general public is confident Zambia will produce other medals.