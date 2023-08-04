QUAMECH Engineering Services, an engineering firm domiciled in Mazabuka, has donated two sets of jerseys worth K15,000 to the Mazabuka District Education Sports Department. QUAMECH Engineering made the donation following a request from the district sports department to various companies that were operating in Mazabuka to help address some of the challenges faced by schools in various sports disciplines. QUAMECH Engineering Services Managing Director, Beenzu Chepa, said the firm decided to respond to the request because it was part of the company’s policy to give back to the community it operated in. “Today we donated two sets of soccer jerseys, each set consisting of 18 pairs to the DEBS. It cost us over K15,000 for purchasing and branding of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.