WOMEN’s national team captain Barbra Banda has been named among the final three nominees for the CAF Player of the Year award with the winner to be unveiled on Monday. Banda is competing with Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and South Africa’s captain Thembi Kgatlana for the gong. The 2023 CAF Awards will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 11, 2023. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Banda said she was humbled and honoured to make the top three. “Making the shortlist for the top three 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year Award is such an honour. I am humbled. This is no mean achievement looking at the list of great nominees that…...



