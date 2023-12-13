NCHANGA Rangers president Shapi Shachinda says qualifying for the 2023/24 Absa Cup has inspired the team to win the National Division One Championship. Rangers qualified for the Absa Cup over the weekend after thrashing Jumulo 3-0 during the Week 15 FAZ National Division one fixture played at the Nchanga Stadium. The Chingola-based side is five points clear of second-placed Lumwana Radiants and is assured of playing in the Absa Cup, a competition they last graced in 2013 when they lost the final to Red Arrows. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Shachinda congratulated the team for attaining the Absa Cup qualification target. Shachinda urged the team not to drop its guard but to continue working towards bouncing back to…...



