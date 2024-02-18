MUFULIRA Wanderers has returned from the AFCON-induced break with a bang, demolishing Zanaco FC 5-0 at home yesterday. The pair of Evans Chisanga and Patson Kwataine scored a brace each, while Clive Biyeta added another. Chisanga opened Wanderers’ account in the second minute of the game, and Biyeta doubled the advantage in the 30th minute. Kwataine joined the party with a strike in the 34th minute before making it 4-0 at the stroke of half time in the 45th minute. Chisanga repeated his trick four minutes into the second half to complete a brace with 49 minutes on the clock. The win sees Wanderers move to eighth position on the log table with 28 points, while Zanaco sits on position…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.