DEFENDING champions Red Arrows claimed leadership of the MTN/FAZ Super League after humiliating Kansanshi Dynamos 3-0 in a Week-3 fixture played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Two first half goals from Joseph Phiri and veteran James Chamanga gifted the Airmen maximum points in a game that attracted huge crowds. The Airmen dominated play from the first whistle and almost broke the deadlock four minutes after kickoff through Phiri who was unlucky to direct his effort off target. A minute later striker Fred Tshimenga almost put Arrows ahead after finding himself one on one with the goal keeper, only for the Congolese to send his shot wide. Arrows continued to dictate play with midfielder Edward Tembo coming close to putting his…...



