FORMER president Edgar Lungu says the UPND government is creating a pattern that hate speech is only committed against the Tonga speaking people despite other tribes suffering similar injuries. And Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema is sowing a bad seed that may germinate into tribal violence and regional conflict. In a post on his Facebook page, Thursday, Lungu stated that the arrest of people for the offense of hate speech against the Tonga people indicated retrogressive regionalism that undermined the moto “One Zambia, One Nation”. “This morning, I have been reminded of Jackson Chama, a young Zambian who is serving one-year imprisonment sentence in Kalomo prison since February 2024 for ‘hate speech’ against the Tonga people. The offense was allegedly...



