Under 17 Zambia striker Ruth Mukoma celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal against Uganda during the Under 17 Women's World Cup qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Zambia won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

UNDER 17 women’s national team Carol Kanyemba expressed concern with the numerous scoring opportunities missed despite thrashing Uganda 2-0 in the first leg of the 2024 Dominican Republic FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier played at the Heroes Stadium. Goals apiece from Namute Chileshe and Ruth Musonda were enough to put Zambia at an advantage heading into the return leg set for May 17 in Kampala. Speaking during the post-match interview, Kanyemba expressed concern over numerous missed scoring opportunities despite the victory. Kanyemba said the game was far from being over as they had another 90 minutes away from home. “We thank all the fans that came through to support the girls . We had a lot of chances where we...