Fans singing the National Anthem before the official kick of the ABSA CUP tournament finals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Fans singing the National Anthem before the official kick of the ABSA CUP tournament finals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SCORES of Lusaka residents and soccer fans yesterday cheered President Hakainde Hichilema as he made a public appearance at the near capacity Heroes Stadium where he went to grace the ABSA cup final. Some pockets of fans, however, booed the Head of State and showed gestures of disapproval towards him as he made way towards the touchline for a photo session. This was the event at which the Zambia Air Force sponsored Red Arrows edged Zambia Railways side Kabwe Warriors 2-1 in a match that kept Lusaka residents away from their daily routines. Citizens, especially within the Capital City have been complaining about the escalating cost of living, leaving the opposition to capitalise on the state of affairs. Former president...