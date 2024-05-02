MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) bank account has no money because the scheme is abused by the private sector which overcharges patients. Speaking during the commemoration of the Labour Day in Chongwe, Wednesday, Masebo said private hospitals subjected patients to unnecessary procedures in an attempt to charge more. “We have noted as government that today NHIMA is in red in its account. It is in red, if it was a private company, we could have closed it up. It is in red because we are in a situation where there is connivance. As government we shall not sit back and watch NHIMA being abused. It is our role to protect public resources....



