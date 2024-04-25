ZAMBIA Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) says about 150 workers at Katuba, Manyumbi and Kafulafuta toll gates will be declared redundant once Road Development Agency (RDA) takes over tolling operations from the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA). And NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says the agency is aware of the issue and engagements are ongoing to ensure that the plight of the staff is taken care of. Meanwhile, one of the affected workers, whose names have been withheld, is appealing to the NRFA to use the government formula used for former Indeni employees who pocketed close to K2 million each when calculating their packages. In an interview, ZUFIAW General Secretary Kasapo Kabende says the tolling operations...



