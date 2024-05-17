ZAMBIAN teenage sensation Joseph Sabobo Banda made his senior debut for FC Zurich as the club came from a goal down to defeat Servette 2-1 in a Swiss Super League encounter on Wednesday. The 18 year old joined Zurich earlier this year on a five-year deal from Zambian second-tier club Atletico Lusaka. Since then, the youngster has been featuring for Zurich II in the third-tier Challenge League, where he has impressed, scoring three goals in 13 appearances. On Wednesday, Zurich interim coach Ricardo Moniz decided to give Sabobo a first team debut as his team trailed 1-0 at halftime. With his electrifying pace, the teenager helped to make the Zurich attack more potent as the team fought back to...