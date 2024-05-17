The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ordered the forfeiture of four Toyota Hiace minibuses, six other vehicles, and a farm belonging to Anthony Sindala and three others, as they are deemed proceeds of crime. Additionally, the court has mandated the forfeiture of K11,827.86 held at Eco Bank, Thabo Mbeki Branch, and K21,525.38 held at Cavmont Bank to the State. The court ruled that these properties should be surrendered to Ngucha Energy Corporation for disposal, having sufficiently proven its interest in them. Sindala and Kennedy Tembo were also ordered to pay the State’s costs related to the proceedings. In this case, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gilbert Phiri, applied for a non-conviction-based forfeiture order against Sindala, Irfan Aziz, Kenneth Mazibisa,...



