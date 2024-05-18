PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says those who are afraid to commit to the fight against corruption should not accept appointments. And President Hichilema says there is a need to combine asset recovery with the imprisonment of corruption perpetrators, urging the Judiciary to jail people appropriately. Meanwhile, Germany Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Wagner Mitchelle, says asset recovery and the prosecution of corruption perpetrators must go hand in hand. On the other hand, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba says the Commission will leverage digital tools to monitor the performance of public officials. Speaking during the launch of the National Policy on Anti-Corruption, Friday, President Hichilema said institutions tasked with the corruption fight must not be afraid. “We need a combination of asset forfeiture...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.