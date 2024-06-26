FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga and his deputy John Msimuko have met with aggrieved stakeholders of the Zambian game to settle their conflicts. A statement on the FAZ Facebook page revealed that Kamanga and Msimuko met with Copperbelt based administrators; Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe, Blackwell Siwale, Damiano Mutale, Joseph Tembo and journalist Mabvuto Phiri yesterday in order to settle their grievances. “The first part of the resolution to the impasse involved the withdrawal of football matters from courts of law. FAZ has undertaken to help the sanctioned parties to seek closure to their matters through relevant judicial bodies. All parties have resolved to end the the impasse that has occasionally hit Zambian football closer to the election period,” read the statement...



