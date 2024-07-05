FIFA President Gianni Infantino has mourned former Chipolopolo star Justin Shonga. In a letter to FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, Infantino said Shonga’s death was saddening. “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Justin Shonga. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. During his career, Justin Shonga won over 30 caps with the Chipolopolo, and was part of the national team that reached the final of the 2017 Cosafa Cup. At club level, having started with Nkwazi FC, he played in South Africa with Orlando Pirates FC, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC, Cape Town City FC and Sekhukhune United FC. He also had stints in Egypt, Georgia...



