Red Arrows FC neal in prayer after winning Kabwe Warriors FC during the ABSA CUP tournament finals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Arrows won 2: 1-Picture by Chongo Sampa

RED Arrows has been drawn against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, which will be played between 16 and 25 August 2024. The road to the latest Champions League group stage involves playing two preliminary rounds. The first preliminary round will exclude CAF’s top five ranked Champions League teams which include reigning champions Al Ahly, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Atlético Petróleos, and TP Mazembe. If Red Arrows manage to overcome their Malawian opponents over two legs, a tie with TP Mazembe of Congo DR will await in the second preliminary round next September. In the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round, ZESCO United will face Dynamos FC of Zimbabwe over...