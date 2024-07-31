IT is not only athletes who are being owed allowances, even footballers, the women’s football team and other sports disciplines are being owed, Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has confirmed. Nkandu said government is looking forward to paying all allowances owed to athletes. Speaking when he visited team Zambia at the Olympic Village in Paris, Nkandu said the issues where some athletes were paid K80 as local camp allowances would be resolved and every athlete would be paid what was owed to them. Nkandu’s comments were provoked by Commonwealth gold medalist Muzala Samukonga, who had posted on his official Facebook page that government had never paid athletes who won medals at the Commonwealth Games and Africa Championships....



