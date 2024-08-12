THE 2024 PGA Senior Championship winner, Robert Coles, has confirmed his participation in the inaugural Golf Legends Championship set to kick off today at the Bonanza Golf Club in Chongwe. Director of Golf at Bonanza Golf Club, Charles Gerald, confirmed that Coles will do battle with over 50 international golfers, including New Zealand great Michael Campbell, who won the prestigious US Open in 2005. Coles made history last weekend after he chalked up the biggest win of his career when he outstaged favorite Paul Lawrie to win the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship by a shot. “We are very excited to confirm that last week’s PGA Senior Championship winner Robert Coles has confirmed his participation in the inaugural Zambia Golf Legends...



