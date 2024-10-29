Zambia Under-17 striker Marcel Zimba has secured a move to Southeast Europe after signing for Bulgarian Premiership outfit Botev Plovdiv from Atletico Lusaka. Botev Plovdiv confirmed Zimba’s transfer in a statement on the club’s website yesterday. “Offensive footballer Marcel Zimba is the latest addition to Botev (Plovdiv). Born on April 11, 2006 in Zambia, the talent has been part of the club since the summer transfer window, and now we welcome him officially. He joins the canaries from Atletico Lusaka and will be another option for the team’s attack. Botev (Plovdiv) welcomes Marcel Zimba and wishes him success in the yellow and black shirt!” the club wrote. Meanwhile, in a Facebook post shared by his former club Atletico Lusaka, Zimba...



